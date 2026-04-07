Home security cameras

Create your own starter kit
Hue Bridge Pro
Gradient strip lights
Gaming room
Bedroom
Dining room
Backyard
Kitchen
Strip lights
Entertainment
Set the mood
Outdoor lights
What is smart lighting?
Apps
Battery or wired, black or white — how you choose to keep an eye on your home with security cameras is up to you!
Price
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Bring your smart lights, security cameras and contact sensors together with the Hue Secure system.
The new Philips Hue Filament bulb collection features an Edison-style, vintage look but with all the same smart bulb features.
See why starter kits are the best way to add smart lighting and security to your home.