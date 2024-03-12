No matter which type of Philips Hue starter kit you have, set-up is simple. Gather your bulbs, your Hue Bridge and any included smart light accessories to begin your journey into smart lighting.
Set-up guide
- Download the Hue app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Open the Hue app. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Hue Bridge.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Hue Bridge to the app.
- When your Hue Bridge is successfully connected, the Hue app will search for lights. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the set-up.
- If your starter kit came with accessories, you can easily add them at the same time:
Learn how to set up a Hue dimmer switch
Need help?
If you need additional help setting up your starter kit, browse our FAQ or get in touch with Philips Hue Support.
