No matter which type of Philips Hue starter kit you have, set-up is simple. Gather your bulbs, your Hue Bridge and any included smart light accessories to begin your journey into smart lighting.

Before you start setting up

  1. Plug in your Hue Bridge to a socket.
  2. Connect the Hue Bridge to your Wi-Fi router using the included Ethernet cable.
Connect Hue Bridge

3. Wait for the first two lights to turn on.

4. Place your bulbs in lamps or fixtures and make sure that they’re connected to power.

Set up a starter kit

  1. Download the Hue app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Open the Hue app. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Hue Bridge.
  3. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Hue Bridge to the app.
  4. When your Hue Bridge is successfully connected, the Hue app will search for lights. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the set-up.
  5. If your starter kit came with accessories, you can easily add them at the same time:

