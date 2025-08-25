Support

Can my Hue devices use MotionAware™?

The vast majority of Hue products support Hue MotionAware™ technology. However, certain devices may not support MotionAware™ technology because they are older models which lack memory capacity for new features or because the nature of their functions may prevent them from working efficiently with this feature (e.g., faster battery depletion in certain battery-powered accessories). The list below shows devices and their model IDs that do not support Hue MotionAware™. You can check if your devices have these model IDs using the Hue App by going to Settings > Software update. 

Product type Model ID
Go table lamp 929003128401, 929003128501, 929003128601, 929003128701, 929003128801, 929003128901, 929003129001, 929003521401, 929003521501, 929003521601, 929003521701
Hue Aura LLC014
Hue Bloom LLC011, LLC012
Hue Colour Downlight LCT002
Hue Colour Lamp LCT001
Hue Go 7602031C7, 7602031I6, 7602031J6, 7602031K6, 7602031N6, 7602031P7, 7602031PU, 7602031U7, 915005821901, 915005822001, 915005822301, 915005822501, 915005822601, LCT026, LCT030, LLC020
Hue Iris LLC010
Hue Lightstrip LST001
Hue Smart Plug LOM001, LOM002, LOM003, LOM004, LOM005, LOM006, LOM007, LOM008, LOM009, LOM010, LOM010, LOM011
Dimmer Switch RWL020, RWL021, RWL022
Smart button ROM001, RDM003, RDM005
Wall Switch Module RDM001, RDM004
Tap dial switch RDM002, RDM006
Tap Switch ZGPSWITCH
Friends of Hue Switches FOHSWITCH
Indoor Motion Sensor SML001, SML003
Outdoor Motion Sensor SML002, SML004
Contact Sensor SOC001
Camera / Doorbell CMW001, CMW002, CMW003, CMW004, CMW005, CMB001, CMB002
Third-party devices (non-Hue nor Friends of Hue) (Multiple possible)

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

