Smart lights and home security

Take the first step into the world of Hue entertainment with Play table and floor lamps. Sync them to movies, gaming, and music for vibrant wall washing effects that mirror every on-screen moment.
New. And unmistakably Hue.
New Hue products
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Entertainment lighting
Make viewing and gaming an immersive experience.
Sync lights to your screen! See them react in real-time to every movie and game for an immersive surround light experience.
Endless possibilities for every space, every moment
Real-life bright ideas
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.
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