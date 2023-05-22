Smart lights and home security

Make home sweet home even sweeter with the right light.
Find the bundle that’s right for you
Our carefully crafted bundles are just what you need — even when you don’t know what you need.
What Philips Hue can do for you
Smart light lets you do more. Whether that’s creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing night in or bringing the thrill of the theater into your living room, Philips Hue helps you think larger than light.
Personalize your smart lighting
Choose the bulbs, lamps, or fixtures that fit your home and your personality. Customize the settings to fit your needs. Set automations to make life easier. Your home is personal (and your smart lighting should be, too).
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.