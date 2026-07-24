Hue Play lamps — immersive entertainment starts here

Hue Play floor and table lamps placed around a living room TV area glow in gradients of pink, blue and yellow light, matching the TV’s on-screen content.

Take the first step into the world of Hue entertainment with Play table and floor lamps. Sync them to movies, gaming, and music for vibrant wall washing effects that mirror every on-screen moment.

Shop Play lamps

Smart lights and home security

smart home bundles with lights and sync box

Bundles

LED light bulb

LED Bulbs

Hue Bridge, dimmer switch and two smart light bulbs

Starter kits

strip light with pink and yellow light

Strip Lights

smart home security camera and contact sensor

Home security

dimmer switch with back plate

Accessories

Signe LED floor lamp

Floor lamps

Lily XL outdoor spotlight

Outdoor lights

Small Lily outdoor spotlight

Spotlights

Large LED pendant in pink

Pendant lights

LED recessed light

Recessed Lighting

LED ceiling light in pink

Ceiling lights

Iris LED table lamp

Table lamps

LED track lighting

Track lighting

LED wall light with pink light

Wall lights

LED string lights shining pink

String lights

TV mounts for Play gradient lightstrip

Replacements

All smart home products

New. And unmistakably Hue.

New Hue products

New
Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Floor lamp large

Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Floor lamp large

$149.99

New
Hue White and color ambiance B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb

$109.99

New
Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Table lamp

$79.99

New
Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch

Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch

$76.99

New
Hue White and color ambiance B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb

$59.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Flux strip light 16ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Flux strip light 16ft

$99.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

$249.99

New
Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 4 inch

Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 4 inch

$76.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Flux strip light 10ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Flux strip light 10ft

$69.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft

$89.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Flux outdoor strip light 16ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Flux outdoor strip light 16ft

$149.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

$199.99

New
Light Strip Hue Essential strip light 33ft

Light Strip Hue Essential strip light 33ft

$99.99

New
Light Strip Hue Essential flex strip light 16ft

Light Strip Hue Essential flex strip light 16ft

$99.99

New
LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft

LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft

$39.99

Explore new products

Entertainment lighting

Make viewing and gaming an immersive  experience.

Sync lights to your screen! See them react in real-time to every movie and game for an immersive surround light experience.

Shop Entertainment

Endless possibilities for every space, every moment

Real-life bright ideas

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

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Home security

Home security

Outdoor

Outdoor

Mood lighting

Mood lighting

Strip lights

Strip lights

Entertainment

Entertainment

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