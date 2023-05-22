Smart lights and home security

Philips Hue, smart home lighting made brilliant

Make home sweet home even sweeter with the right light.

See products

What Philips Hue smart lights are you looking for?

Starter Kits
Bulbs
Lightstrips
Lamps
Accessories
View all products

Set the mood of any space

Use our curated bundles to outfit any space

Shop by Room
Philips Hue bundles

Find the bundle that’s right for you

Our carefully crafted bundles are just what you need — even when you don’t know what you need.

Shop bundles

What Philips Hue can do for you

Smart light lets you do more. Whether that’s creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing night in or bringing the thrill of the theater into your living room, Philips Hue helps you think larger than light.

Ambiance

Match your mood to your surroundings

Discover mood lighting

Entertainment

Sync your light with your media

Discover entertainment lighting

Outdoor

Bring beauty to your backyard.

Discover outdoor lighting

Wellbeing

Support your body and mind.

Discover wellbeing lighting

Personalize your smart lighting

Choose the bulbs, lamps, or fixtures that fit your home and your personality. Customize the settings to fit your needs. Set automations to make life easier. Your home is personal (and your smart lighting should be, too).

See how Hue works

Philips Hue apps

Download our award winning apps

Explore the Hue apps

Philips Hue works with...

View all partners

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay