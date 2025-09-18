Support
LED spotlights

Smart LED spotlights

Whether you want to highlight a path or a favorite feature of the backyard, Philips Hue lets you put the spotlight on your home.

Guide to smart LED spolights

How do I choose the best outdoor LED spotlights?

How do I install outdoor spotlights?

How do I use indoor LED spotlights for plants and artwork?

What is a smart spotlight?

Do smart LED spotlights work with voice assistants?

Are all smart spotlights LED?

Can I control my outdoor spotlights from inside?

Learn about smart LED spotlights

bathroom spotlights

Tips on lighting your bathroom

Use these handy tips to enhance your bathroom lighting — from smart spotlights to vanity mirror lights and more.

garden led spotlights

How to choose your garden lights

Choose the best smart outdoor spotlights with these tips on decking out your yard with smart light.
porch led spot lights

5 porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Smart spotlights add a dramatic effect to the bushes, trees, or other greenery around your porch.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay