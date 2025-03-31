Support

The Philips Hue app

Get ultimate smart light control in the palm of your hand.

 

New design, new experience

Connect with Bluetooth or a Hue Bridge

No matter if you use Bluetooth or a Hue Bridge with your lights, you can use the same app — even if you decide to add a Hue Bridge later.

Compare Bluetooth and Hue Bridge
Packed with features

Effortless everyday control

Set scenes, dim and brighten the room, and turn your lights on and off — all from the same screen.

Improved performance

Organize your lights

Group lights into Rooms and Zones for easy access. Create Rooms for each upstairs bedroom, and then create a Zone to control the entire floor.

Hue scene gallery: personal, professional lighting

Browse popular scenes — which set the lights in a Room to different colors and brightness — to instantly create atmosphere. Not sure where to start? Try out some fan favorites, such as Arctic aurora or Savanna sunset.

Designed by lighting experts

Designed by lighting experts

Each scene in the Hue scene gallery has been crafted by lighting designers. Bring professional lighting into your own home!

Browse by category

Browse by category

See every scene in a single screen with the Hue scene gallery, which is organized by style and the feeling each scene creates.

Create your own scene

Create your own scene

Use your own pictures or start from scratch with custom colors and brightness, and then save these scenes to use at any time.

The Philips Hue app

Explore the possibilities of smart lighting in one app.

Download on the app store Get it on google play

Personalize with automations

Schedule your lights to turn on and off to customized settings at any time of day, letting your lights follow you throughout your daily routines.

Create a personal routine

Create a personal routine

Set your lights to turn on and off at custom times or at sunrise and sunset. Bright in the kitchen at breakfast, and low in the living room at night.

Sleep and wake naturally

Sleep and wake naturally

With Go to sleep and Wake up automations, you can let the lights automatically dim as you drift off, and then brighten gently in the morning.

Be welcomed with light

Be welcomed with light

Let your lights turn on as you arrive and turn off as you leave. Someone home? The app knows to keep the lights on.

See your smart lights in your space

Picture this – well, with AR, you don´t have to! The Hue app can show you how our lamps will really look in your space. Available on iOS. Download the App now.

Discover all products in AR
Download on the app store
Dymera wall light controlled via Philips Hue App, illuminating a stylish living room.

Dymera indoor/outdoor wall light

Hue Play (light bar) 

View in AR
Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp

Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp

Go table lamp 

View in AR
Ensis pendant light

Ensis pendant light

Signe floor lamp

View in AR

Dymera indoor/outdoor wall light

Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp

Ensis pendant light

Organize Rooms and Zones

Unlock all features with a Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is a smart lighting hub. It stores all your customizations and settings, while giving you access to automations, away-from-home control, and more.

See what Philips Hue can do
More intuitive than ever

Take control with the Security Center

Arm and disarm your system with a tap. Check your Secure camera’s live view. Set up instant motion alerts — and trigger a light or sound alarm right from the app. With Philips Hue, you can take control of your home security, no matter where you are.

See how it works
More intuitive than ever

Add switches and sensors

Set up and program smart buttons, switches, and sensors in the Hue app — and change their settings at any time.

Shop accessories

Works with Philips Hue

The Hue app integrates seamlessly with popular smart home platforms, letting you use your favorite smart devices together.

HomeKit

HomeKit

Set up your lights in the Hue app and have them automatically sync with HomeKit for easier integration and control.

Shortcuts

Shortcuts

Create smart lighting shortcuts in the Shortcuts app, and then access them in widgets in your iPhone’s Home Screen.

Android widgets

Android widgets

Use widgets to get instant control of your lights from the home screen of your Android phone. It’s the fastest way to set your favorite scene!

See what works with Hue

Get to know Hue

FAQ

FAQ

Get answers to your questions about the Hue app, from setting it up to customizing it.

Read the FAQ >

Release notes

Release notes

Get details on the latest updates to the Philips Hue app as they’re rolled out.

Read the release notes (Android) >

Read the release notes (iOS) >

How Hue works

How Hue works

Get information on how Philips Hue smart lighting works, the difference between Bluetooth or a Hue Bridge.

Read how it works >

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay