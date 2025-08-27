Support
Home security in the Hue app

You’ve got the tools: secure cameras, motion and contact sensors, and smart lights. Now, meet the brains: the Security Centre in the Philips Hue app – and make your home security brighter than ever.

Complete home security and remote light control with the Hue app

Hue Secure comes with thoughtful software features designed to help you to feel secure, wherever you are. Here are a few of our team's top picks.

Couple reviewing security footage on a tablet

Light Alarming

Trigger lights and sirens automatically or on demand when motion is detected in the Armed State, adding an extra layer of security.

A person monitors their front door with a Hue Secure video doorbell via the Hue app while away from home.
Icon-timer

Instant Smart Alerts

Receive real-time notifications in the Hue app when your video doorbell, motion sensors, contact sensors, or cameras detect activity. Spot something unusual? Take immediate action or activate alarms to deter intrusions.

A man looks at his smart phone while standing in an outdoor space.
Icon - home timeline

Timeline

Keep track of everything that happens in and around your home, no matter where you are.

A woman at a front door talks and waves at Hue Secure video doorbell.
Icon-alarm

Light Chime and Alerts

Turn your Philips Hue lights into security signals-get notified when someone rings the doorbell or when the Smoke Alarm Siren is triggered.

A man arms his Hue security system using the Hue app as he leaves his house.
Icon-settings

Arming Automation

Easily arm and disarm your security system on schedule or manage everything directly from the app.

A Hue Smart Chime plugged into a wall socket sounding an alarm.
Icon - motion sensitivity

Mimic Presence

Use your lights to create the illusion of activity at home, even when you're away.

A white Hue Secure camera and the Hue app showing advanced secure features available with plus plan subscription.

Get even more features with a plan

Choose from a Basic or plus plan to get access to advanced features, such as video history, Activity and Package zones, and smarter alerts that notify you if your camera detects a person, animal, or vehicle.

A sees a delivery person at his front door on his smartphone via the Hue app.

Seamless control of lights and home security in one app

The Hue app lets you take control over every part of your smart security system from anywhere with an internet connection. With just a tap, you can arm or disarm your system, grant permissions to members of your Home — or just check to see whether you left the back door open.

A black Hue Bridge Pro smart home hub

Upgrade to Hue Bridge Pro — make your lights motion-aware

Make your lights smarter with Hue Bridge Pro. Turn them into motion-aware sensors that respond to movement, send notifications, and light up the moment. Plus, unlock light alarms, presence mimicking, and other light features-all from the system you already trust.

¹Philips Hue Bridge required.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

