15 January, 2026

Bluetooth LED lights bring the magic of connected lighting within everyone’s reach. With no hub required, you can control your lights straight from your phone, transform the look and feel of a room in seconds, and discover how easy it is to live with lighting that responds to you.

The Philips Hue Bluetooth range was created for people who want to try smart lighting without the complexity. You can brighten your morning routine, set the perfect reading light, or wind down with soft evening tones — all with a tap or a voice command.