Light up your summer nights and save 25% on select Philips Hue products

Light up your summer nights and save 25% on select Philips Hue products

Use code SUMMER25 at checkout.
*See T&C for exlusions.

  • Free shipping over $49.99
  • Free returns within 30 days
  • Two-year warranty

Smart lights for summer nights

Save 25% on select smart lighting with code SUMMER25 at checkout. Offer valid only on the products featured on this page.

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Price

137 products
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb

B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb

Up to 470 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
1200 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of 100W A21- E26 smart bulb

100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Close up of front of ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
1-12 of 137

Terms & Conditions

  • Offer valid through July 26, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST or while supplies last.
  • Use promo code SUMMER25 at checkout to receive 25% off eligible purchases. Product exclusions apply.
  • Offer applies only to qualifying products listed on this page: https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us/products/promotions/us.
  • Offer is valid for a limited time and available only while inventory lasts.
  • Promotion cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers, coupons, or promotional codes unless otherwise stated.
  • Limit 25 units per product per order/customer.
  • Signify North America Corporation reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel this promotion or update these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
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