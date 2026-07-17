Use code SUMMER25 at checkout.
*See T&C for exlusions.
- Free shipping over $49.99
- Free returns within 30 days
- Two-year warranty
Smart lights for summer nights
Save 25% on select smart lighting with code SUMMER25 at checkout. Offer valid only on the products featured on this page.
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
B39 Candle - E12 LED smart bulb
Up to 470 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $59.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
1200 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Current price is $76.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Current price is $384.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $379.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
100W A21- E26 smart bulb
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $70.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light
Current price is $65.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $329.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $389.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Hue Play wall washer
ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
Current price is $399.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
OmniGlow strip light 10ft
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $139.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
Calla Outdoor bollard
Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $149.99
25% Off | Code: SUMMER25
ST23 - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $87.99
Terms & Conditions
- Offer valid through July 26, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST or while supplies last.
- Use promo code SUMMER25 at checkout to receive 25% off eligible purchases. Product exclusions apply.
- Offer applies only to qualifying products listed on this page: https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us/products/promotions/us.
- Offer is valid for a limited time and available only while inventory lasts.
- Promotion cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers, coupons, or promotional codes unless otherwise stated.
- Limit 25 units per product per order/customer.
- Signify North America Corporation reserves the right to modify, suspend, or cancel this promotion or update these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.