Spotify logo and text in green on a transparent background.

Philips Hue + Spotify

It’s the first of its kind: a deep music and lighting integration that lets sight and sound intertwine. Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts to let your lights react to any song.

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Immerse yourself in music

See your music come to life

Whether you’re relaxing to mood music or channeling your inner rockstar, your music becomes an experience you hear, see, and feel.

Set up Philips Hue + Spotify

You only need a few things to use Philips Hue + Spotify: a Hue Bridge, color-capable lights, and any audio device.

Smartphone screen showing an app interface with ""Create an entertainment area"" instructions and a blue ""Next"" button.

Create your space

You’ll need color-capable lights grouped into an Entertainment area in the Philips Hue app. Don’t have an Entertainment area yet? You can set it up when you link your accounts.

A smartphone screen displays the Philips Hue + Spotify interface with ""More info"" and ""Next"" buttons and setup instructions visible.

Link your accounts

Open the Sync tab in the Philips Hue app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in to your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts.

Smartphone displaying Spotify app with song ""Morning"" by Alx Green and mood lighting controls for intensity, color, and brightness.

See the sounds

Tap Start sync in the Sync tab and start listening to a song or playlist on any device that’s logged in to your Spotify account — a phone, tablet, or even your computer.

A symphony of light and sound

Philips Hue smart lighting and Spotify music are in perfect harmony. Make the most of your music — and change the way you experience it.

A smartphone displays a Spotify music sync app with intensity, color, and brightness controls beside a glowing oval smart lamp.

Deep integration

Philips Hue generates light scripts to reflect the beat of the music — and with Spotify, the algorithm is even more advanced. Light scripts are tuned perfectly to each song, matching the genre, mood, and meter.

A vertical LED light panel placed near a wall emits purple and pink hues, with a smartphone displaying color control options.

Personalize the way you sync

Finetune your experience by adjusting the intensity, brightness, and even the color palette of your lights. Your music is personal, so your lights should be, too. 

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Use any audio device

No sound system is too small for Philips Hue + Spotify. Use with a complete surround sound system or relax with headphones connected to your phone.

Explore syncing with music
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Works with Philips Hue color-capable lights

Create an Entertainment area with the smart lights you love. Philips Hue + Spotify requires Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights and a Hue Bridge. 

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A smartphone displays a Spotify interface in front of a bedroom with smart LED lighting casting purple and pink light on walls and furniture.

Get Spotify

Philips Hue + Spotify works with free or paid Spotify accounts. Create a Spotify account, download the app for your phone or computer, and start enjoying the huge library of songs and playlists. 

Go to Spotify
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Color lights and Hue Bridge required

To see your lights react to music, you need color-capable Philips Hue smart lights and a Hue Bridge. 

See how it works

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Questions & answers

Does the integration with Philips Hue + Spotify work with all Philips Hue products?

What's the difference between Philips Hue + Spotify and the Music mode of the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?

What’s the difference between the Philips Hue + Spotify integration and third-party apps?

What types of Spotify accounts are compatible with Philips Hue + Spotify?

Can I use Philips Hue + Spotify without a Spotify account?

Do users need a Spotify Premium account to connect Philips Hue with Spotify in the Philips Hue app?

How can I connect Philips Hue with Spotify?

Can I use voice assistants to control Philips Hue + Spotify?

Which version of the Hue app do I need to use Philips Hue + Spotify?

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Get support

We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and Spotify, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

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