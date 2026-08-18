vintage style light bulbs with spiral design, suspended from dark fixtures, emitting warm light onto adjacent walls.

Smart filament bulbs: Bringing vintage charm home

18 August, 2026

A vintage-style light bulb creates a warm, inviting glow that enriches modern interiors with an old-school charm. Lighting doesn’t just illuminate a room; it establishes the mood, sets the tone, and influences how we feel within our living spaces. For years, design enthusiasts have turned to early 20th-century aesthetics, specifically the exposed-filament Edison bulb, to bring raw texture and character into modern spaces.

Yet, relying on antique incandescent lighting often meant dealing with short lifespans, high energy costs, and a lack of control. Today, you can capture that timeless, glowing look while enjoying full digital control through smart filament bulbs such as the Hue filament bulb, from the trusted smart lighting brand. These decorative fixtures combine historic industrial aesthetics with smart home automation, offering an elegant alternative to standard modern lighting.

Hanging lamp with Hue Filament bulbs above dining table

What is an Edison vintage style light bulb?

Also called a filament or vintage light, the Edison light bulb as we currently think of it refers to a style of modern bulb that resembles one of the very first ever made. In 1879, Thomas Edison invented the first incandescent light bulb, which used filaments made of carbon. Electricity heated the filaments until they glowed, creating that warmth of light characteristics of modern-day Edison bulbs — hence the name! 

What is an Edison vintage style light bulb?

When interior design trends leaned toward minimalist lofts, rustic farmhouses, and industrial chic kitchens, exposed vintage style light bulbs became major focal points. Standard frosted LEDs, while practical, often lack the architectural interest needed for open fixtures or naked pendant cords. This design gap led directly to the creation of the vintage style smart bulb. By arranging tiny, highly efficient LEDs into intricate coiled shapes that mimic old-world carbon filaments, it is now possible to recreate the rich, glowing look of historical lighting without any of the old drawbacks.

Traditional incandescent bulbs convert most of their energy into heat rather than light, making them incredibly inefficient and hot to the touch. They also burn out after a few thousand hours of use, requiring frequent replacements. In contrast, a modern LED vintage style smart bulb uses a fraction of the electricity, stays completely cool, and is rated to last for tens of thousands of hours. By choosing these advanced alternatives, you gain a design-forward lighting solution that honors historical craftsmanship while protecting your home's energy footprint.

Why design lovers prefer vintage style smart filament bulbs

An understated benefit of these unique bulbs is their visual appeal when they are completely switched off. While standard smart lights are designed to be hidden behind fabric lampshades or deep recessed cans, these glass statement pieces are meant to be seen. Featuring clear or warm golden-tinted glass, they serve as miniature pieces of art that complement your home decor throughout the day with an antique lighting feel.

Furthermore, integrating a vintage style smart bulb into your space provides instantaneous atmosphere customization. Traditional LED dimming often requires specific, expensive wall-mounted hardware switches that can cause light bulbs to buzz or flicker. Smart options like the Hue filament bulb solve this issue by housing the dimming intelligence directly inside the base of the bulb itself. You can drop the brightness down to a soft, golden whisper using the Hue app or a simple voice command, ensuring a smooth, flicker-free transition every time you want to wind down.

 

Top smart filament bulbs for classic styling

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A19 - E26 smart bulb

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ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

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G25 globe - E26 smart bulb

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ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

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Discover the Hue smart LED bulbs collection.

 

Experience the old-school lighting style with a Hue filament bulb

When looking for the perfect intersection of historic charm and modern reliability, the Philips Hue filament collection stands out as a pioneer in the industry. Since its introduction in September 2016, the Hue filament bulb family has grown to accommodate a wide variety of spaces and stylistic preferences. Every bulb in this collection features a meticulously engineered, glowing inner coil wrapped in a beautifully finished glass enclosure, delivering the signature golden glow of vintage lighting alongside the stability of a premium smart ecosystem. 

Whether you are updating a single bedside lamp or installing an entire row of pendants above a kitchen island, the collection offers multiple form factors to fit your specific vision. For example, the new line of smart filament bulbs brings classic proportions to standard lamps, turning an everyday fixture into a striking design feature. Because these bulbs are built to look authentic, they seamlessly blend into vintage or industrial home aesthetics while offering state-of-the-art smart control.

Tuning your atmosphere with White Ambiance choices

While early versions of smart filament lighting were limited to a single, fixed warm white output, the range has expanded significantly. You can now choose a Hue filament bulb featuring White Ambiance technology. This lets you shift the color temperature of your exposed-filament bulb dynamically throughout the day and even adjust it to your circadian rhythm.

Imagine waking up to a crisp, cool white light that mimics natural daylight, helping you feel alert and focused while drinking your morning coffee. As evening approaches, you can smoothly transition the bulb to a warm, deep amber glow that signals to your body that it is time to relax. This flexibility makes it incredibly easy to align your home lighting with your daily routines and personal wellbeing.

Mixing vintage structure with a futuristic splash of color

For those who love the physical form of an exposed inner structure but want to push beyond traditional amber tones, Philips Hue bridges the gap with its Lightguide collection. These handblown glass shapes feature a striking inner diffuse tube instead of a classic wire helix. This design element creates a bold architectural line of light, casting a brilliant glow through the surrounding glass that pairs effortlessly with both contemporary interiors and traditional, antique lighting styles.

Equipped with premium White and Color Ambiance technology, Lightguide bulbs give you access to over 16 million colors alongside tunable white shades. This means you can display a crisp cool morning light, a rich crimson evening scene, or a deep neon purple for movie nights—all from a single statement piece. This unique balance serves as a phenomenal transition between traditional industrial aesthetics and a sleek, contemporary lifestyle

Futuristic color and statement light bulbs shapes

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Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

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Triangle - E26 smart bulb

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G40 - E26 smart bulb

G40 - E26 smart bulb

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ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

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G30 - E26 smart bulb

G30 - E26 smart bulb

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Seamless connectivity with the Philips Hue ecosystem

A key advantage of choosing a Hue filament bulb is its flexibility in how it connects to your smart home. Out of the box, these bulbs feature built-in Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to pair them directly with your smartphone for instant control within a single room. If you decide to expand your setup, you can add them to your Hue smart lighting system by connecting them to a Philips Hue Bridge.

The Bridge unlocks the full power of smart home automation. You can create custom schedules that turn your lights on automatically at sunset, manage your lighting remotely while away on vacation, or pair your filament bulbs with practical accessories. For instance, connecting your vintage-inspired lights to a Hue motion sensor ensures your spaces are warmly illuminated the moment you walk into a room, blending old-world style with hands-free convenience.

 

Philips Hue products for smart home integration

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Bridge

Bridge

$69.99

Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

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Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

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