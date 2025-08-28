Support

Hue Secure lets you rest easy with the feeling that someone’s always home — and Secure plans let you choose exactly how to monitor your home in real time. Choose the best one for your setup to get the most out of bright home security with Philips Hue.

Philips Hue Secure cameras come with instant, free access to standard features, including live streaming, light and sound alarms, instant notifications, and more.
Get 30 days of video history, plus advanced features such as Activity zones, video clips, and even smarter alerts. Get this plan on up to two cameras and pay for it per camera.
Get 60 days of video history, plus advanced features such as Activity zones, video clips, and even smarter alerts. Get this plan on up to 10 cameras and pay a flat rate for all of them.

Compare home security plans

$0/Year

$39,99 per camera /year

$99,99/Year

Live streaming via app or voice partner displays

Light and sound alarms¹ ²

Instant motion notifications¹

End-to-end encryption

Blackout zones

Video snapshots

Auto arm/disarm when home or away

Motion aware: use lights as sensors² ⁴

Detects smoke alarms, triggers lights to alert you

Back-to-back clip recording

Activity zones

AI-powered person, animal, vehicle, and package detection

AI-powered smart alarms

Video history

30 days
60 days

Cameras

All cameras
Pay per camera
All cameras³

Unlock advanced features with a plan

A video recording from a Hue 2K Secure camera showing a woman walking across a patio.

Video clip recording

With a plan, the camera starts recording as soon as motion is detected, and then encrypts the video, saves it to the cloud, and lets you export it to your mobile device.
Activity and Package zones

Activity and Package zones

Create a zone for more detailed alerts that tell you if a person, package, or vehicle has triggered your camera. You can even exclude areas, such as the sidewalk, to avoid unnecessary alerts.
Video history

Video history

Choose from a 30-day or 60-day video history, and then view recordings your camera has made during motion events detected during that time.
A black Hue Bridge Pro smart home hub

Upgrade to Hue Bridge Pro — make your lights motion-aware

Make your lights smarter with Hue Bridge Pro. Turn them into motion-aware sensors that respond to movement, send notifications, and light up the moment. Plus, unlock light alarms, presence mimicking, and other light features-all from the system you already trust.

Explore plans in the Philips Hue app

Ready to get the most out of your Secure camera? Plans are available in the App or Play store via the Hue app. To subscribe to a plan, open the Hue app and go to Settings > Security > Plans.

Questions & answers

¹Hue Bridge required.

²Philips Hue lights required.

³Maximum of 10 cameras.

⁴Hue Bridge Pro required.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

