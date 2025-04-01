Support
Close up of front of Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

With its inner tube and reflective glass coating, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece to match the modern home. This ellipse smart bulb gives you a glow of brilliantly colorful light, which you can dim to the perfect level

Bulb Shape

$89.99

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and Color light
  • 500 lumens
A modern marvel

Designed to be on display, Lightguide bulbs are the epitome of style.

White Lightguide pendant cord on white background

Matching cord set

This fabric-wrapped cord and elegantly shaped cover let you suspend your Lightguide bulbs over the dining table, along the kitchen island, or anywhere else.
Ultimate app control

Control your bulb with your smartphone or tablet using the Philips Hue app. 

Go hands-free with voice

Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant.

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your Lightguide smart bulb. 

Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

