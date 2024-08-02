*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Exhilarate bundle: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K, you can watch as this Play gradient lightstrip changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
$709.97
$463.47
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Bridge simple setup
- Smart Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 75” and larger wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge