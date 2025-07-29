Support
Close up of front of Bundle: 4x White ambiance GU10s + Bridge

Sale

Bundle: 4x White ambiance GU10s + Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. With a Hue Bridge and GU10 bulbs, you can get the right shade of warm-to-cool white light automatically at every moment of the day.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Bridge simple setup
  • Add up to 50 lights
  • Smart Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs
Find your product manual

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay