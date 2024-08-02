Support
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Resonate wall lights

Bundle: 2x Resonate wall lights

Directing its triangular light effects both up and down, these two Resonate wall lights in black let you illuminate your porches and patios with elegant, colorful light.

Save 35%

$351.98

$224.21

Product highlights

  • LED integrated
  • White and color light
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Resonate Outdoor wall light

Resonate Outdoor wall light

Specifications

Product information

Amount

2

Technical specifications

2x Hue White and color ambiance Resonate Outdoor wall light

Sale
Sale
Sale
Save 30%
Sale
