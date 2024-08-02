*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: 2x Resonate wall lights
Directing its triangular light effects both up and down, these two Resonate wall lights in black let you illuminate your porches and patios with elegant, colorful light.
$351.98
$224.21
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
In this bundle
2 x Hue White and color ambiance Resonate Outdoor wall light
Directing its light in triangular light effects both up and down, the Resonate wall light in black allows you to illuminate your porches and patios with elegant, colorful light.Resonate Outdoor wall light
Specifications
Product information
Amount
2
Technical specifications
Bundles you might like
Sale
Inara wall lantern + outdoor sensor
$164.98
$148.48
Sale
Lucca wall lantern + outdoor sensor
$164.98
$148.48
Sale
Resonate wall lantern + outdoor sensor
$230.98
$207.88
Save 30%
Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights
$373.98
$261.79
Sale
Bundle: Appear wall light + outdoor sensor
$230.98
$207.88