Close up of front of Hue Hue Secure Outdoor 30W power supply

Hue Secure Outdoor 30W power supply

Connect your outdoor Low-volt devices, including your Secure camera, to this 30 W outdoor power supply unit. Rated IP54, this power supply unit is safe for outdoor use and plugs directly into a standard outdoor outlet.

$29.99

Product highlights

  • Made for Secure cameras
  • Connects to Low-volt system
  • Power up to 30W
  • Black​​
Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Synthetic

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Fully weatherproof

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden & Patio

Type

Power Supply

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677586836

Net weight

0.31 kg

Gross weight

0.38 kg

Height

100 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

146 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003664902

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Mains power

100-130 V

IP code

IP54

Class of protection

Class II

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

