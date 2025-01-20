*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Secure Outdoor 30W power supply
Connect your outdoor Low-volt devices, including your Secure camera, to this 30 W outdoor power supply unit. Rated IP54, this power supply unit is safe for outdoor use and plugs directly into a standard outdoor outlet.
Product highlights
- Made for Secure cameras
- Connects to Low-volt system
- Power up to 30W
- Black
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Fully weatherproof
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden & Patio
Type
Power Supply
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677586836
Net weight
0.31 kg
Gross weight
0.38 kg
Height
100 mm
Length
72 mm
Width
146 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003664902
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Mains power
100-130 V
IP code
IP54
Class of protection
Class II
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available