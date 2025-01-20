*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
- Works in every home
- Fits behind existing wall switches
- Keeps lights reachable
Philips Hue wall switch module
Installed behind light switches, the Philips Hue wall switch module lets you use existing switches with your Philips Hue smart lights. Your lights always stay powered on and reachable — and you can even use the switch to set multiple scenes on an individual light or in a Room or Zone.
Pack
Amount
$44.99
Create your own starter kit and save 20%!Shop now
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Works with all Hue lights
- Philips Hue Bridge required
Frequently bought together
Bulb
ST23 - E26 smart bulb
$87.99
Ensures your smart lights are always connected to power
Never let your smart lights become “unreachable” when someone uses the standard light switch to turn off the lights. With the wall switch module, your lights are always connected to power.
Control lights, Rooms, or Zones
Use your existing light switch to control the smart lights in a Room or Zone. Simply set up the wall switch module with the lights you’d like it to control in the Hue app.
Cycle through scenes by toggling the light switch
Use your switch to set up to three different light scenes — just toggle the switch on and off to cycle through the scenes you choose.
Hue Bridge required
The Philips Hue wall switch module requires a Hue Bridge (sold separately). The Hue Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and 12 accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Plastic
Environmental
Operational humidity
0%<H<80% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
0°C - 35°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Batteries included
Yes
ZigBee Light Link
No
Centerpiece
Yes
Centerpiece
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Type
Other
Product dimensions and weight
Height
1.69 inch
Length
0.39 inch
Width
1.5 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
The switch
IP rating
IP20
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available