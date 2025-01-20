Support
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue wall switch module

Philips Hue wall switch module

Installed behind light switches, the Philips Hue wall switch module lets you use existing switches with your Philips Hue smart lights. Your lights always stay powered on and reachable — and you can even use the switch to set multiple scenes on an individual light or in a Room or Zone.

Product highlights

  • Works with all Hue lights
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
Find your product manual

Ensures your smart lights are always connected to power

Ensures your smart lights are always connected to power

Never let your smart lights become “unreachable” when someone uses the standard light switch to turn off the lights. With the wall switch module, your lights are always connected to power.

Control lights, Rooms, or Zones

Control lights, Rooms, or Zones

Use your existing light switch to control the smart lights in a Room or Zone. Simply set up the wall switch module with the lights you’d like it to control in the Hue app.

Cycle through scenes by toggling the light switch

Cycle through scenes by toggling the light switch

Use your switch to set up to three different light scenes — just toggle the switch on and off to cycle through the scenes you choose.

Hue Bridge required

Hue Bridge required

The Philips Hue wall switch module requires a Hue Bridge (sold separately). The Hue Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and 12 accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Plastic

Environmental

Operational humidity

0%<H<80% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

0°C - 35°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Batteries included

Yes

ZigBee Light Link

No

Centerpiece

Yes

Centerpiece

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Type

Other

Product dimensions and weight

Height

1.69 inch

Length

0.39 inch

Width

1.5 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

The switch

IP rating

IP20

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

