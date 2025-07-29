*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play HDMI Sync Box
Sync your smart lights to your on-screen TV content with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI inputs allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colorful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to.
Current price is $249.99
Product highlights
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Sync lights to any HDMI device
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 4K
- Adjust intensity & brightness
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic
Metal