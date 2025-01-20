*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Secure starter kit with camera
Get started with smart home security with this Secure starter kit, which includes a Secure wired camera in white, two Secure contact sensors in white, two White and color ambiance E26 bulbs, and a Bridge.
$349.99
$209.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Instant wireless dimming
- White and color light
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- Control with the Philips Hue app
- Secure camera with 1080p HD video
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge
A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation, and the ability to expand your home security — or smart lighting — setup.
App control
Alerts sent straight on your phone. Trigger light or sound alarms with a tap. With the Philips Hue app, you’ve got smart home security in the palm of your hand.
Security camera's
Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 1080p HD live stream, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.
Contact sensors
Supreme peace of mind. When armed, contact sensors send you an alert — and even trigger lights — as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet, or safe. Philips Hue Bridge required.