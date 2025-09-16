Support
  • Works in every home
  • Wireless installation
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue Smart button

Smart button

This little button makes a big impact. A single click controls your lights, while pressing and holding the button dims or brightens them. Better yet: your lights will turn on to our recommended color and brightness based on the time of day.

Shape

Color

Product highlights

  • Bridge required
  • Control lights with one click
  • Set light based on time of day
  • Customized functionality
  • Flexible, wireless mounting
Convenient control

A modern twist on the traditional switch.

Various Hue smart switches and buttons on white background
Hands holding a Tap dial switch, controlling the smart lights in a kitchen and backyard simultaneously

Complete customization

Customize your Hue switches to control any light in your home. Set scenes based on the time of day, or cycle through a set of scenes.

A woman’s hand pressing the Hue smart button (latest model) to control the lights in a child’s room

Trigger automations

Use your switch to start an automation like Go to sleep, Mimic presence, or Timers.

A woman’s hand pressing the Hue smart button (latest model) to control outdoor lights

Control any lights, inside and out

Each switch can control any light, Room, Zone, or even your entire house.

Woman placing a Hue smart button (latest model) onto the refrigerator with its magnetic mount

Wireless installation

Mount your Hue switches anywhere (or don’t, and use them as remotes). They’re magnetic, too — making them ultra-convenient.

Questions & answers

What do I need to set up my Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?

Do I need to connect any electrical wires to install the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?

Where can I mount the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?

How can I add my Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch to my Hue setup?

How many Hue lights can I control with the Hue dimmer switch?

How many Hue lights can I control with the Hue smart button? 

How many Hue lights can I control with the Hue tap dial switch?

Can I customize the settings of a Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch without a Hue bridge?

What can the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, and tap dial switch do?

Can I use the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch with automations?

What is the smart on/off feature?

How can I go back to the factory settings of my Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?

Can I use a Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch to control my outdoor lights?

What is the difference between the old and the current versions of the Hue dimmer switch?

What is the difference between the Tap dial switch and the Tap dial switch with mini mount?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Silicone

    Synthetic

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging information

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

The switch

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

