A modern twist on the traditional switch.
- Works in every home
- Wireless installation
- Easy to install yourself
Smart button
This little button makes a big impact. A single click controls your lights, while pressing and holding the button dims or brightens them. Better yet: your lights will turn on to our recommended color and brightness based on the time of day.
Shape
Color
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Control lights with one click
- Set light based on time of day
- Customized functionality
- Flexible, wireless mounting
Convenient control
Complete customization
Customize your Hue switches to control any light in your home. Set scenes based on the time of day, or cycle through a set of scenes.
Trigger automations
Use your switch to start an automation like Go to sleep, Mimic presence, or Timers.
Control any lights, inside and out
Each switch can control any light, Room, Zone, or even your entire house.
Wireless installation
Mount your Hue switches anywhere (or don’t, and use them as remotes). They’re magnetic, too — making them ultra-convenient.
Questions & answers
What do I need to set up my Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?
Do I need to connect any electrical wires to install the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?
Where can I mount the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?
How can I add my Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch to my Hue setup?
How many Hue lights can I control with the Hue dimmer switch?
How many Hue lights can I control with the Hue smart button?
How many Hue lights can I control with the Hue tap dial switch?
Can I customize the settings of a Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch without a Hue bridge?
What can the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, and tap dial switch do?
Can I use the Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch with automations?
What is the smart on/off feature?
How can I go back to the factory settings of my Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch?
Can I use a Hue dimmer switch, smart button, or tap dial switch to control my outdoor lights?
What is the difference between the old and the current versions of the Hue dimmer switch?
What is the difference between the Tap dial switch and the Tap dial switch with mini mount?
