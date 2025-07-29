*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)
Bring smart light anywhere in your home with two E26 smart LED bulbs offering soft white light. Suitable for most light fixtures, these bulbs offer instant wireless dimming. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $26.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 806 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112