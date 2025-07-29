Support
Close up of front of Hue White A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W

Add a Philips Hue white bulb to your system and enhance your home with soft white lighting that you can dim and control remotely. Automate your lights to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not or set timers. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • 1 x E26 bulb
  • Warm white light (2700K)
Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

