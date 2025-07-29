*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W
Add a Philips Hue white bulb to your system and enhance your home with soft white lighting that you can dim and control remotely. Automate your lights to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not or set timers. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- Up to 806 lumens*
- 1 x E26 bulb
- Warm white light (2700K)
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110