*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W
With a brightness equivalent to a 75 W bulb and instant dimming, this E26 smart LED bulb brings the perfect amount of soft white light anywhere in your home.
$15.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$69.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
- Up to 800 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart switch included
$159.99
White and color ambiance
A21 - E26 smart bulb - 100 W
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$64.99
White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
$99.99
White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)
- Up to 806 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$134.99
$79.99
Bulb
Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
$89.99
White and color ambiance
BR30 - E26 smart bulb
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$54.99
White
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)
- Bright white light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Weatherproof
$69.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.