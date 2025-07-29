*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb
Get comfortable, soft white light and instant dimming with this E26 smart LED bulb. Suitable for most standard light fixtures, this bulb lets you bring smart light anywhere in your home. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $9.99
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 806 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112