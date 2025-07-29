Support
Close up of front of Hue White A19 - E26 smart bulb

A19 - E26 smart bulb

Get comfortable, soft white light and instant dimming with this E26 smart LED bulb. Suitable for most standard light fixtures, this bulb lets you bring smart light anywhere in your home. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • Soft white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay