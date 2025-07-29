*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Adore Ceiling Light
Brighten your daily activities with the Adore ceiling light, whose simple, round design matches any decor. Switch between preset light scenes or dim the lights with the included dimmer switch. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.
Current price is $179.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- Chrome
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Chrome
Material
Metal