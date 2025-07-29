*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Adore Lighted Vanity Mirror
Make morning and evening routines that much better with the Adore lighted vanity mirror, a large round bathroom mirror encircled by a ring of warm to cool white light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.
Current price is $249.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal