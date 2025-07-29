Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Adore Lighted Vanity Mirror

Adore Lighted Vanity Mirror

Make morning and evening routines that much better with the Adore lighted vanity mirror, a large round bathroom mirror encircled by a ring of warm to cool white light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Dimmer switch included
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay