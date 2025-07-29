*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
BR30 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Made to light a larger area, these two flood light smart bulbs provide warm to cool white light to help you get energized or relax. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.
Current price is $42.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- 2 x BR30
- Warm to cool white light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
94x131