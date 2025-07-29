*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Candle - E12 smart bulb
With smart candelabra bulbs, you get classic style and modern features for any E12 fixture. Use thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light and instant dimming to set the mood for any activity.
Current price is $29.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x E12 bulb
- Warm to cool white light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39x114