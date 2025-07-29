Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Candle - E12 smart bulb

Candle - E12 smart bulb

With smart candelabra bulbs, you get classic style and modern features for any E12 fixture. Use thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light and instant dimming to set the mood for any activity.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • 1 x E12 bulb
  • Warm to cool white light
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
  • Control with your voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    39x114

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay