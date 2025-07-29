Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Candle - E12 smart bulb

Candle - E12 smart bulb

Classic style meets modern smart light features with the Philips Hue White ambiance E12 candelabra bulb. Thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light offer lighting for every part of the day: cool blues for the morning, golden tones for the evening, and more. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room, or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features throughout your whole home.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Warm to cool white light
  • Instant control via bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add hue bridge to unlock more
Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

