Candle - E12 smart bulb
Classic style meets modern smart light features with the Philips Hue White ambiance E12 candelabra bulb. Thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light offer lighting for every part of the day: cool blues for the morning, golden tones for the evening, and more. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room, or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features throughout your whole home.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Warm to cool white light
- Instant control via bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add hue bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39x114