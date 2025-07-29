*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Downlight 4 inch
Add cool to warm white light to your home with this 4-inch retrofit recessed downlight, which offers thousands of shades of white light and wireless dimmability when paired with the Hue Bridge.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- E26 socket adapter included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal