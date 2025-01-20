*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Downlight 5/6 inch
Add a Hue White Ambiance 5/6-inch recessed downlight with warm-to-cool white light to give you the best light for your daily routines. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. This stylish recessed downlight is easy to install in any E26 medium base recessed can.
$39.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Integrated LED
- E26 socket adapter included
- Bluetooth control via app
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
35,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
E26 Socket adapter
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Beam angle
110 degree(s)
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Downlight
EyeComfort
Yes
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.725 lb
Recessed distance
71 mm
Length
7.3 inch
Width
7.3 inch
Service
Warranty
5 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture (hidden)
700
Lumen output bulb included
700
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
62
Total lumen output fixture
700 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light color
2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance
Mains power
120 V
Fitting/cap
E26
Wattage bulb included
9 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
9
IP code
wet
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
