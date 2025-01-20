Support
Add a Hue White Ambiance 5/6-inch recessed downlight with warm-to-cool white light to give you the best light for your daily routines. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. This stylish recessed downlight is easy to install in any E26 medium base recessed can.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • E26 socket adapter included
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

35,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

E26 Socket adapter

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Beam angle

110 degree(s)

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Downlight

EyeComfort

Yes

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.725 lb

Recessed distance

71 mm

Length

7.3 inch

Width

7.3 inch

Service

Warranty

5 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture (hidden)

700

Lumen output bulb included

700

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

62

Total lumen output fixture

700 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

120 V

Fitting/cap

E26

Wattage bulb included

9 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

9

IP code

wet

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

