*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
Get started with the Philips Hue Light Recipe Kit. With the included E26 bulb and dimmer switch, you can cycle through four preset light recipes and enjoy wireless dimming. Connect everything to the Hue bridge to unlock the smart features. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 1 x E26 bulb
- Warm to cool white light
- Dimmer switch included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112