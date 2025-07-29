*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
Philips Hue white ambiance can help you to fall asleep and wake up gently. It can energize you and help you to concentrate, read and relax. Set the right ambiance with a range of white light, from cool daylight to relaxing warm white light. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $129.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 2 x E26 bulb
- Bridge included
- Shades of white (2200-6500K)
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110