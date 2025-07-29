*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Wellner table lamp
Bring ambient lighting to any room with the Wellner table lamp, which features a modern curved design and warm-to-cool white light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge (sold separately).
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- E26 Bulb included
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Glass