Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Suitable for most fixtures, these two E26 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

Product highlights
  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs

Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes, and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.

Compare the Philips Hue color ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colors of rich, powerful light.

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colors setting

Millions of colors

The White and color ambiance range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colors of light — and yes, it instantly dims, too!

Manage your setup with the app

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes, and more — all in the Philips Hue app.

Go hands free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Use smart accessories

Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.

Suitable for any home

All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning they fit into almost any light fixture.

Works out of the box

It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb — literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten, and set the mood instantly.

Where to put smart bulbs

Questions & answers

What are the differences between White, White ambiance, and White and color ambiance Philips Hue bulbs?

Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?

What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue setup?

What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?

How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?

1 Find the MR16 transformer compatibility list here.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

