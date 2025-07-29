Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (4-pack)

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (4-pack)

Suitable for most fixtures, these four E26 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay