*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (4-pack)
Suitable for most fixtures, these four E26 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112