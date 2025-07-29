*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Attract Hue WACA NAM
With its glass shade and unique light effect that casts a subtle arc of colorful light against the wall, the Attract outdoor wall lantern is a traditional yet modern addition to your porch, yard, or front walkway.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- Millions of colors
- Black
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Glass