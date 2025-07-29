*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Beyond ceiling light
Set the mood with colorful light with the Beyond table lamp, which not only offers 16 million colors but also warm to cool white light in one lamp. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the smart lighting control and features.
Current price is $299.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Glass