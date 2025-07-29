Add color to your home with the 5/6-inch recessed retrofit downlight, which offers 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light. Philips Hue downlights give a clean, minimalistic look that keep the focus on your interior design. They feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control more than 10 lights even - while away from home.