Downlight 5/6 inch
Add color to your home with the 5/6-inch recessed retrofit downlight, which offers 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light. Philips Hue downlights give a clean, minimalistic look that keep the focus on your interior design. They feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control more than 10 lights even - while away from home.
Current price is $59.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Integrated LED
- E26 socket adapter included
- Bluetooth control via app
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal