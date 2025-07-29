*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Enchant pendant
Bring character to your space with the Enchant pendant light, a slender fixture that provides a range of warm to cool white light for relaxation or focus or personalize your mood with 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.
Current price is $99.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal