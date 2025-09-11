*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Flourish ceiling light
Create the perfect ambiance and get a powerful light for any occasion with the white and color ambiance Flourish ceiling light, whether it's warm light for relaxing, cold light for any task or adding color to create the perfect ambiance.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Integrated LED
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Be creative with 16 million colors
Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger
Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Glass