Go portable light
Take your smart light with you with the portable Hue Go. From a playful splash of color to a mood-setting dinner table centerpiece, the Hue Go makes it fun and easy to set the perfect light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.
Current price is $79.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Portable light
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic