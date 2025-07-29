*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
GU10 - smart spotlight
Bring color to your home with this GU10 spotlight bulb. With 16 million colors to choose from, this light can give your home a new personality. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.
Current price is $59.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x GU10 bulb
- White and colored light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x71