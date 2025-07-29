*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Go portable table lamp special edition
Bring smart light anywhere you want with this portable smart lamp in black. Rated for outdoor use and featuring an orange silicone grip, it's easy to carry where you need light most, such as inside to read or outside for dinner. Exclusively at the Hue shop.
Current price is $159.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Smart battery system
- White and color light
- 370 lumen
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal