*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Iris copper special edition
Set the mood in any room with the Philips Hue Iris special edition lamp, available in silver, gold, and copper. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
$139.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Beauty meets smarts
The Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp in copper elevates an already iconic design. Thoughtful elements — the fabric-wrapped cord, metallic inner tube, transparent bowl, and mix of materials — work together to bring you a smart lamp that offers a unique light effect.
A stylish plug-and-play lamp
The Philips Hue Iris lamp offers a unique style that complements any home decor. Place the accent lamp anywhere in your home, washing the living room walls with colorful light or setting it on a bedside table for a gentle nightlight.
Smart lights to help you wake up and go to sleep more naturally
Pair your Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp with the Hue Bridge to unlock Wake up and Go to sleep routines, which help you fall asleep and wake up more naturally. The lamp’s deep dimming capabilities paired with its diffused backlight allow you to wake up to your own personal sunrise in the morning as your lights gently brighten, or gradually dim warm white lights to help you drift off to sleep easier.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control with app or voice*
Philips Hue works with Alice, Siri and the Google Assistant. Simple voice commands let you dim, brighten, or change the color of your lights, whether you want to control a single lamp or all lights in your home. Voice control requires a Philips Hue Bridge and a compatible partner device.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power adapter, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.