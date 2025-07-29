*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lighstrip Plus base V3
Bring brilliantly colored light to any area of your home with the flexible Lightstrip. Unlike other strip lighting options, the Lightstrip can be paired with a Hue Bridge to offer a full suite of smart lighting control and features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone