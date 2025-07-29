*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lighstrip Plus extension V3
Extend your Hue Lightstrip Plus (sold separately) with this 40-inch Lightstrip extension. Attach the flexible light strip to any surface with the included adhesive to bring colored light to any space, no matter the shape.
Current price is $47.15
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 40-inch LED strip extension
- Power supply unit not included
- Works with lightstrip v5
- Extend or cut to size
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone