*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inches and bring ambiance to places you were not able to before. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.
Current price is $159.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Multi Color
Color(s)
multi
Material
Silicone