Lightstrip Plus 80in + 40in bundle
Add a LightStrip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. Lightstrip Plus gives the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x 80in + 1 x 40in lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- 1 x corner connector included
- White and colored light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Multi Color
Color(s)
multi
Material
Silicone